In Your Parish Headlines: October 27, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, October 27, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the new tennis courts at Thomas Park.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Once completed, the park will feature a fenced tennis area with four courts, according to city officials.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, October 27, 2025

The Lafayette Parish School System is currently accepting responses for its Family Communication Survey.

School officials say that the feedback received will help to improve understanding of communication preferences and experiences with district updates and information.

To fill out the survey, click here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, October 27, 2025

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jeff Davis Parish Libraries has launched a new survey to help shape its future over the next five years.

Residents are invited to share their thoughts and ideas on the library system's services through the 2025 Planning Survey.

You can find the link to the survey here.