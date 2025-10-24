In Your Parish Headlines: October 24, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, October 24, 2025.

ST. MARY PARISH

A planned power outage is expected to affect parts of Morgan City on Friday.

According to Morgan City Municipal Government, the outage will begin at 4 p.m. and last two hours.

The outage is due to the relocation of transmission lines, allowing the St. Mary Levee District to carry out work on the pump station behind Cypress Gardens.

The impacted area is highlighted below.

Morgan City Municipal Government Planned outage

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The new Louisiana Avenue extension is slated to open on Friday, according to Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor.

In a Facebook post, Tabor said that the area is expected to be open for traffic following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m.

The $10 million project extends Louisiana Avenue east to the intersection with Moss Street and Gloria Switch Road, creating a four-lane roadway. Additional improvements include the installation of a roundabout and the replacement of the existing bridge with a box culvert, as maintained by Lafayette Consolidated Government.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Opelousas General Health System will host its 18th Annual 18th Annual Pink Luncheon and Breast Cancer Survivor Style Show on Friday.

Survivors will model attire from JCPenney, after which there will be an after-party featuring musical entertainment. The event will be co-hosted by Opelousas natives Ian Auzenne and KATC's Jazmin Thibodeaux.

Activities are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Evangeline Downs Event Center.