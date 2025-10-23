In Your Parish Headlines: October 23, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, October 23, 2025.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

On Thursday, the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney's Office and local nonprofit organization Communities Against Domestic Abuse will host a community walk and candlelight vigil to honor victims of domestic violence.

According to organizers, the 2025 Freedom Walk: The Survivors' Story will start at the Jeff Davis Parish Courthouse and conclude at Founders Park in Jennings. Several guest speakers will be in attendance.

Activities are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

In Your Parish Headlines: Jeff Davis, October 23, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

A professional nursing symposium will make a stop in Lafayette on Thursday.

Ochsner Lafayette General and Louisiana State University Eunice will host the event, Transforming Lives: The Powerful Legacy of Nursing Education, inside the Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Auditorium from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Officials say medical leaders, policymakers, and academic experts will speak on workforce development and educational innovation, focusing on how to strengthen the state's healthcare system through collaboration.

Click here for more information on the event.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, October 23, 2025

The City of Scott is launching a new concert series on Thursday.

Village Beats: a Community in Harmony will kick off at West Village, lasting from 5 to 9 p.m.

According to the city, the free event will feature performances from DJ Digital, The Good Dudes, and Grammy-winning artist Wayne Toups. There will also be a special halftime program with Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, local business spotlights, and the premiere of the Village Beats project video.