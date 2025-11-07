In Your Parish Headlines: November 7, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, November 7, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The YLAFAYETTE sign in Parc Sans Souci is commemorating its 10th anniversary on Friday.

The seven-foot-tall concrete installation was first unveiled in December 2014, following a community-driven crowdfunding campaign. Over the past decade, several local artists and groups have transformed the sign for various festivals, historic events, and significant moments in Lafayette's history.

Officials say a milestone anniversary celebration will take place at 5:30 p.m., before Downtown Alive!

Acadiana Center for the Arts in downtown Lafayette will host its ninth annual 24 Hour Citizen Project on Saturday.

Eight teams will present pitch community enhancement ideas to a panel of business leaders, philanthropists, and a public audience, all while competing for funding, according to organizers.

The event is free and begins at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

VERMILION PARISH

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is scheduled for Saturday for residents of Vermilion Parish.

The event will take place at the Vermilion Parish Solid Waste Plant from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Valid IDs will be required to confirm residency in Vermilion Parish, officials say.

Here's a list of accepted items:



Used oil, antifreeze, transmission fluid, and similar automotive products

Aerosols

Latex-based paints, oil-based paints and stains, paint thinners, and paint solvents

Cleaning products, including acids, bases, bleach, furniture polish, and furniture wax

Pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides

Household and automotive batteries

Off the rim tires

Recyclables