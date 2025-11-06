In Your Parish Headlines: November 6, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, November 6, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish School Board will meet on Thursday to discuss proposed holiday stipends for employees across the district.

The agenda includes recommendations for $1,500 stipends for full-time staff and $750 for long-term substitutes. The board will also address school bus transportation, among other items.

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Supplementary Resource Center in Opelousas.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The City of Scott is preparing for its own meeting on Thursday.

Among the agenda items is an ordinance up for adoption that would annex property adjacent to Acadiana High School. The council is also slated to introduce new regulations concerning landscaping maintenance on commercial and retail properties, as well as consider amendments to traffic violation penalties.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. inside Scott City Hall.

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish Library is hosting its Ancient Tree Bike Hike: The Stations of the Moss on Saturday.

Local horticulturalist Jim Foret will lead participants on a bike ride to explore the history of ancient oaks in the area.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., starting at the Main Library in New Iberia.

Those interested can secure a spot by calling any Iberia Parish library location or visiting iberialibrary.org. Officials state that adults must accompany any children attending.