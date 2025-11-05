In Your Parish Headlines: November 5, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Louisiana and Optum are hosting a free First Responder Wellness event on Wednesday, open to all Lafayette area first responders and their significant others.

According to organizers, attendees will have access to massage and physical therapists, assisted stretching techniques, a mobile medical clinic, an emotional support dog, and mental health resources. The event will also feature guest speakers, a catered lunch, door prizes, and additional resources.

Activities are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carencro Police Department Training Room.

The Al Berard Memorial Fund has launched its annual fundraising campaign in support of Acadiana's musical culture.

Funds will provide instruments, teachers, and music scholarships for students of all ages, while also assisting with community projects that promote the cultural heritage of Acadiana, according to the organization.

Donations can be made here.

The memorial fund honors the late, Grammy-nominated artist Al Berard.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jeff Davis Electric will have a planned electrical outage on Wednesday.

Officials say the outage will begin at 8 a.m. at the Fulton Substation and last for about eight hours.

Residents of Cameron, Marshall Street, West Creole Highway, and Trosclair Road will be affected.