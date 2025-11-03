In Your Parish Headlines: November 3, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, November 3, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

The red snappers are still biting, but time is running out. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is urging anglers to take advantage of the remaining opportunities before the season potentially closes as early as mid-November.

The agency reports that around 875,000 pounds of red snapper have already been caught, with only 2.2% of the annual allocation remaining.

The private recreational season, which began on May 1, 2025, operates seven days a week, with a daily limit of four fish and a minimum size requirement of 16 inches.

In Your Parish Headlines: Acadiana, November 3, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about a new scam that has already impacted at least two local churches.

According to authorities, scammers are impersonating pastors and sending fraudulent emails and texts, ultimately requesting financial assistance.

Residents are reminded not to send gift cards, as these are difficult to trace once sent. Officials also advise against using payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle, or Cash App without first confirming the recipient's identity. Additionally, be sure to verify any requests claiming to come from a pastor through direct conversation or a phone call.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Mary, November 3, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Starting Monday, the Lafayette Public Library is expanding its services to include wireless printing.

Residents can print wirelessly from their mobile devices or personal computers, whether at home or on the go, using the SmartALEC app.

The service will be available at the Main, North Regional, South Regional, East Regional, West Regional, and Chenier branches.