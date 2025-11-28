In Your Parish Headlines: November 28, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, November 28, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

A piece of Acadian history comes to life on Friday at the Acadian Museum.

Ted Campbell will hold a presentation at 1 p.m. on the history of the Campbell family and crop dusting in the region.

According to organizers, Campbell's family moved to Henry in 1952, and he graduated from Abbeville High School in 1968. He later received his pilot's license and worked as a crop duster for many years across several states.

As part of the presentation, Campbell is donating a handmade pie safe that belonged to his grandmother. The museum will use it to display artifacts and photos of the Campbell family, who originally lived on Pecan Island.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Time is running out to apply for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office toy drive.

Applications for children 12 and under will be accepted until December 1.

For more information, contact Sgt. Tracy Etienne by calling (337) 394-2613 or email tlouis at stmartinsheriff.org

ACADIA PARISH

Candy Cane Lane in Church Point officially opens on Friday.

The drive-through holiday light display is located on Rue Iry LeJeune between Main Street and Horecky Street.

Officials remind residents that the Annual Christmas Parade will roll through Downtown Church Point on December 10 at 6 p.m.