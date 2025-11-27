In Your Parish Headlines: November 27, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, November 27, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Love of People is hosting its 12th Annual Community Thanksgiving on Thursday, serving free holiday meals at distribution sites throughout Lafayette, New Iberia, and Opelousas.

This year, the organization is implementing a "Get One, Give One" initiative, offering up to two meals per person so recipients can share with a neighbor.



In Your Parish Headlines: Across Acadiana, November 27, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Christian Resource Center at 315 Johnston Street will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Organizers with APN say the event features a special food menu, along with complimentary drinks.

Activities start at 10 a.m.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, November 27, 2025

On Thursday, St. Joseph's Diner will continue its annual tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing hunger in the community.

All volunteer slots have been filled, but donations are still being accepted for the program, which is part of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Ideal donation items include canned vegetables, dry goods, canned fruit, and other staples. Those interested in donating can call (337) 235-4972, extension 1230.