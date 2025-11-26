In Your Parish Headlines: November 26, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The Christian Service Center is teaming up with the Vermilion Reach Group and St. Theresa Catholic Church to host a Thanksgiving Community Meal on Wednesday.

Organizers say the event aims to bring the community together for the holiday season.

Activities are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holy Family Center on N. Leonard Street in Abbeville.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Prejean's in Carencro is planning to distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, beginning at 8 a.m.

Each meal includes ham, green beans, yams, bread rolls, stuffing and seasoning, as well as an aluminium pan for preparation. The giveaway operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one meal per vehicle.

According to the restaurant, police will be directing traffic due to expected long lines.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Town of Lake Arthur has opened its annual Christmas Winter Wonderland poster contest to students in pre-school through sixth grade.

According to town officials, posters must include the following:



Christmas Winter Wonderland - Town of Lake Arthur

Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 6 p.m.

The information below will need to be on the back of the posters:



Name

Age

Grade

Phone number

Students are asked to submit posters to their schools by December 1.

The contest awards first, second, and third place ribbons in each division. First-place winners will ride on the Lake Arthur Fire Truck and have their posters displayed in the Hall of Trees for viewing on December 10.