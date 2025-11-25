In Your Parish Headlines: November 25, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

ST. MARY PARISH

The Wanda Hilliard Food Pantry will host its Community Wide Thanksgiving Feeding on Tuesday.

Food will be provided at the Foulard Center in Franklin from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to organizers, the event will also feature live entertainment from JB Saax.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

A community meeting will be held in Lafayette on Tuesday to discuss plans for the former Truman Elementary School.

The new owner, Chris Williams, is expected to present his vision for the campus during the Oasis Coterie's monthly meeting.

The session is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. at 409 Patterson Street.

On Tuesday, the City of Carencro will break ground on a new $42.7 million water treatment plant.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., and guests are asked to arrive at the Carencro Community Center by 12:30 p.m.

According to the mayor, the project is one of the largest infrastructure improvements in the city's history.

After the ceremony, there will be an open house at the City Hall Annex featuring refreshments, networking opportunities, and updates on ongoing city projects.