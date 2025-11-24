In Your Parish Headlines: November 24, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, November 24, 2025.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The St. Martin Parish School District is now accepting applications for majority-to-minority transfers for the 2026-27 school year.

Parents whose child's race represents the majority population at their current school can apply for this transfer option, according to school officials.

The application deadline is May 1, 2026.

For more information, visit saintmartinschools.org or call (337) 909-2819.

EVANGELINE PARISH

The Evangeline Parish Library is currently hosting a toy drive, offering the community a chance to reduce their library fines while supporting local children in need.

Residents can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any library branch and receive up to $10 off library fines for each toy donated, according to the Evangelne Parish Library. The donations will support the local CASA program, an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children.

The toy drive runs through December 11.

ACROSS ACADIANA

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is conducting a statewide Black Bass Angler Survey to gather information from fishing enthusiasts across Acadiana and beyond.

The survey aims to collect data on angler experiences, preferences, and opinions regarding management of the state's black bass species. Officials say the input will help shape Louisiana's first-ever stakeholder-driven Black Bass Management Plan, a 10-year plan designed to guide future management and enhancement of bass fishing opportunities across the state.

To complete the survey, click here.

Responses will be accepted through December 7.