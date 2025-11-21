In Your Parish Headlines: November 21, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, November 21, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Salvation Army will officially launch its 2025 Red Kettle Campaign on Friday morning at Lafayette City Hall.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet will join community leaders, volunteers, and supporters for the 9:30 a.m. ceremony, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

All donations collected through the campaign support the Salvation Army's year-round social services, including food distribution, seasonal assistance, case management, and youth outreach, officials say.

Click here to volunteer or here to sponsor a kettle.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Louisiana State Police has opened applications for its 109th Cadet Class.

Cadets will receive advanced training in firearms proficiency, tactical driving, defensive tactics, de-escalation techniques, advanced crash investigation, lawful use of force, implicit bias recognition, and more, as maintained by state police.

The application deadline is January 6, with the 24-week academy starting June 28.

More information can be found here.

The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) is accepting entries for a youth poetry contest.

Students in grades one through 12 are invited to write an original 125-word poem inspired by Louisiana's Francophone or Creolophone culture. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners, according to CODOFIL.

The submission deadline is January 15. Poems can be sent to concours@centenary.edu.