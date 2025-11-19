In Your Parish Headlines: November 19, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana will open a new grocery store on Wednesday in the City of Jeanerette, providing the community with fresh food access for the first time in years.

The Raintree Market, located at 1001 East Main Street, replaces Mac's Grocery Store, which was destroyed by fire in 2022. The tribe purchased the damaged building with plans to renovate it, but decided to construct an entirely new store due to extensive fire damage.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

On Wednesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government will break ground on a $3.5 million roundabout project at E Broussard Road and Robley Drive.

According to LCG, the ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., marking the start of construction to improve traffic flow and safety.

The project is being funded by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Lafayette Parish Road and Bridge Millage, officials say.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 145 Martin Luther King Drive, will hold a First Responders Mass at noon on Wednesday.

The service will honor police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and all community servants.

Father Peter Emus will preside over the event, which is open to families and anyone wanting to show support for first responders.