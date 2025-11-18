In Your Parish Headlines: November 18, 2025

VERMILION PARISH

The Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will make a stop in Kaplan on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank, offers fresh produce and healthy foods at affordable prices, nutrition advice, and recipes, among other resources.

Activities are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kaplan Library. Organizers say snap, cash, debit, and credit will all be accepted.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

This holiday season, the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial is inviting military families to take part in a tribute.

The Bobby Dupre Welcome Center will feature a Tree of Life, where residents can hang ornaments or photos of their loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the military.

For more details, contact Project Director Pat Mason-Guillory at (337) 351-6063 or via email at pmgveterans@slpgov.net.

ACROSS ACADIANA

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking ponds across Acadiana on Tuesday, as part of its statewide Get Out and Fish Community Fishing Program.

Channel catfish will be released into the ponds at Southside Regional Park in Youngsville, Girard Park in Lafayette, and I-10 Park in Jennings.

The agency has also provided some advice on these fish, noting that they prefer the bottom of the pond and a wide variety of strong-smelling bait.

A recreational fishing license is required for anglers aged 18 and over.