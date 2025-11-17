In Your Parish Headlines: November 17, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, November 17, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Public Library Board of Control will meet on Monday to discuss several key items, including electing new leadership.

On the agenda is the election of a new president and vice president for terms beginning in December and ending in October 2026. The board will also consider disposing of discarded books and whether to hold an optional December meeting. To read the full agenda, click here.

Board members are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. inside the Main Library.

There's still time to reserve a spot for the 15th Annual Professional Career Fair happening this week in Lafayette.

Job seekers will have a chance to meet with hiring managers from companies in engineering, sales, finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing and more. Preregistration information can be found here.

The event is organized by Acadiana Workforce Solutions, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Louisiana Works, One Acadiana, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Department of Career Services. It will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Picard Center. Attendees are reminded to bring resumes and dress professionally.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is currently accepting donations for their toy drive.

Drop-offs of new and unused toys can be made at Great American RV, Landmark of Acadiana, and the Sheriff's Office locations on Main Highway and St. Martin Street.

The drive runs through December 15.

The Sheriff's Office is also accepting applications for their toy drive. Children 12 and under are eligible. Registration will close on December 1, or until the limit is reached for applicants. For more information, call Sgt. Tracy Etienne at (337) 394-2613 or email tlouis@stmartinsheriff.org.