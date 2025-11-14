In Your Parish Headlines: November 14, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, November 14, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Submissions are still open for Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods, an initiative spearheaded by the Opelousas Museum.

Residents have until Saturday to submit photographs showcasing the spirit and history of the city. According to the museum, images can feature anything from friends and neighborhoods to local corner stores.

The museum will also host a photo walk on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Sweet Lucy's for those interested in exploring the community while taking pictures with phones and cameras.

More information can be found here.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The Nunu Arts and Culture Collective will open two exhibits on Friday.

The Nunu members show will feature paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media reflecting Louisiana's cultural landscape. The Hidden in Plain Sight exhibit focuses on the state's disappearing prairie lands and includes a screening of the Louisiana Grass Roots documentary, organizers say.

Activities are scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Both exhibits run through January 4.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Anglers have until just before midnight Monday to fish for red snapper before the season closes in both state and federal waters.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Tyler Bosworth signed a declaration of emergency to close the season after the state's annual allocation was exceeded.

According to the agency, about 921,000 pounds, or 103%, of red snapper have been harvested through November 2.