In Your Parish Headlines: November 13, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, November 13, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

South Louisiana Community College will host a career fair at its Lafayette campus on Thursday, designed for students and members of the public in liberal arts and humanities disciplines.

According to school officials, the event will provide networking opportunities with employers from diverse industries and an exploration of multiple career paths.

Activities are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Devalcourt Auditorium.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, November 13, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH

Hearts of Hope will unveil St. Mary Parish's first Women's Care and Comfort Cabinet on Thursday.

The cabinet will offer free public access to menstrual hygiene products for neighbors in need. Organizers say the initiative aims to reduce vulnerabilities linked to exploitation and promote dignity and safety.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 220 Everett Street, near the Morgan City Library, beginning at 11 a.m.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Mary, November 13, 2025

EVANGELINE PARISH

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is collecting new toys and monetary donations for local children through their One Toy One Dream drive.

Donations can be dropped off 24 hours a day at 415 West Cotton Street or at the Pine Prairie Family Healthcare. Applications to be a toy recipient can also be picked up at the West Cotton location.

The drive runs until December 15 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact the sheriff's office at (337) 363-2161.