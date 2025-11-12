In Your Parish Headlines: November 12, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will make a stop in Lafayette on Wednesday, offering residents access to fresh produce and healthy foods at affordable prices.

The mobile market will be parked at Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., providing nutritional advice, recipes, and other resources alongside groceries.

Lafayette's largest walking parade is hosting a creative workshop on Wednesday to help residents prepare for the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

During the workshop at Techneaux Technology Services on Kaliste Saloom Road, Krewe de Canailles will offer tips on lights and sound for floats and costumes.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to both longtime marchers and newcomers who are 21 years of age or older.

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish School District is partnering with Gifting Grace to bring holiday cheer to homeless youth through a gift drive.

The initiative is collecting the following items for students from pre-K through 12th grade:



Toys and games

Socks and clothing

Earbuds

Makeup, perfume, cologne, and jewelry

Soaps, lotions, and hygiene products

Art supplies

Gift cards

Donations can be dropped off at any Iberia Parish school, or at 1204 Lemaire Street in New Iberia for those without school-aged children who would still like to contribute. The district says it will also collect donations from local businesses and organizations. The drive runs until December 9.

For more information, call (337) 364-7641 or email saleutiger@iberiaschools.org.