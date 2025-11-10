In Your Parish Headlines: November 10, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, November 10, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will make stops in Vermilion Parish on Monday, offering fresh produce and healthy foods at affordable prices.

The mobile market will be parked at the Abbeville Library from 9 to 10 a.m., then at the Delcambre Library from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will also provide nutritional advice and recipes, among other resources. Organizers say that SNAP, cash, debit, and credit will all be accepted.

In Your Parish Headlines: Vermilion, November 10, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH

The Wanda Hilliard Agency will distribute free food on Monday at the Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church in Franklin. All new recipients are required to register to receive USDA food, with distribution times varying.

According to the organization, each box contains enough items to prepare several complete meals. Food will also be available on Wednesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the same location. Residents are asked to bring their own bags.

For more information, contact the Wanda Hilliard Agency.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Mary, November 10, 2025

EVANGELINE PARISH

The Evangeline Parish Early Learning Community Team will hold a Community Lagniappe Parents Summit on Monday.

Residents can visit the Martin Luther King Community Center in Ville Platte between 4:30 and 7 pm to attend a panel discussion and access resources focusing on education, housing, and healthcare.

Organizers say there will also be food and giveaways. Entry to the event is free.