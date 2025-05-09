In Your Parish Headlines: May 9, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, May 9, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

With Mother’s Day approaching, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Lafayette is hosting its annual Movers for Moms campaign. The campaign aims to provide essential care items to mothers in need.

The Lafayette moving company is partnering with local organizations, schools, and businesses to support Faith House of Acadiana, a nonprofit that assists women and children affected by domestic violence.

Drop-off locations:

• Main, East, South, and West Regional Libraries

• Garden View Assisted Living

• The Highlands Apartments

• Club4Fitness

• The Covery Wellness Spa

• ITA Truck & Trailer

• Re/Max

• Maison Bocage Apartments

• Clark’s Integrated Medical

Accepted items:

• Toilet paper

• Sanitizers

• Paper towels

• Napkins

• Toothpaste

• Soap

• Feminine products

• Cleaning supplies

• Body wash

• Deodorant

• Shampoo and conditioner

Donations will be accepted until Sunday, May 11, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Applications for the Habitat for Humanity home in Lafayette Parish close today. The home is located at 111 South General Marshall Street.

Families in need of affordable housing can apply for the homeownership opportunity.

For more details on eligibility requirements and to apply, visit habitatlafayette.org.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Ochsner Lafayette General Sports Medicine is offering free sports physicals today for students across Acadiana.

The event is open to all middle and high school student-athletes, regardless of school affiliation.

Exams will take place at UL Lafayette's Bourgeois Hall from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

More information is available on the Ochsner Lafayette General Facebook page here.