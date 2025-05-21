In Your Parish Headlines: May 21, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville is set to host a blood drive today in front of the Vermilion Parish Courthouse.

Donating blood is a simple act that can make a life-saving difference to those in need.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. IDs will be required, city officials say.

Ahead of giving blood, you can complete the Vitalant Health Questionnaire by clicking here.

ACADIA PARISH

Hurricane season is fast approaching, and to help keep residents prepared, the American Red Cross is offering free shelter operations training at the LSU AgCenter in Crowley.

There, neighbors can learn the fundamentals of emergency shelter operations and experience hands-on guidance from Red Cross trainers.

The training will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Registration is not required, according to the Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Applications are still open for the 2025–2026 Lafayette Parish Mayor-President’s Youth Advisory Council.

The program invites high school students around the parish to engage with local government leaders, serve the community, and advocate for issues that matter to youth in the area.

To apply, visit the Lafayette Consolidated Government website. Applications must be submitted by June 16.