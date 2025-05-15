In Your Parish Headlines: May 15, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, May 15, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Today marks the last day for residents across Acadiana to adopt a dog for free at local shelters.

The event, in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, aims to clear the shelters and help pets find their forever homes.

Participating shelters in Acadiana are below.



Acadiana animal aid

Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center

Animal Aid for Vermilion Area

Iberia Parish Rabies Control

St. Landry Parish Animal Control

All animals are microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered.

Last day for waived pet adoption fees

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In Lafayette Parish, residents are invited to a grand opening ceremony for the Carencro Police Department's new headquarters, located at 5025 North University Avenue.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m.

Anyone with questions can contact the Carencro Police Department for further information.

CPD HQ Grand Opening Ceremony

Also happening today in Lafayette Parish, a job fair is set to take place at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy.

Officials say they are hiring for positions across all grade levels and departments.

The event is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hiring managers and school leadership will be on-site for interviews.