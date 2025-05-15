Watch Now
In Your Parish Headlines: May 15, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, May 15, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Today marks the last day for residents across Acadiana to adopt a dog for free at local shelters.

The event, in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, aims to clear the shelters and help pets find their forever homes.

Participating shelters in Acadiana are below.

  • Acadiana animal aid
  • Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center
  • Animal Aid for Vermilion Area
  • Iberia Parish Rabies Control
  • St. Landry Parish Animal Control

All animals are microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered.

Last day for waived pet adoption fees

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In Lafayette Parish, residents are invited to a grand opening ceremony for the Carencro Police Department's new headquarters, located at 5025 North University Avenue.

The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m.

Anyone with questions can contact the Carencro Police Department for further information.

CPD HQ Grand Opening Ceremony

Also happening today in Lafayette Parish, a job fair is set to take place at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy.

Officials say they are hiring for positions across all grade levels and departments.

The event is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hiring managers and school leadership will be on-site for interviews.

Job Fair at Lafayette Renaissance Charter

