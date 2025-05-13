In Your Parish Headlines: May 13, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Over 100 of the area’s top employers will gather for the LEDA Job Fair today.

The 13th annual job fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center.

Job seekers can pre-register online here and explore the full list of participating companies in advance here.

In Your Parish: LEDA Job Fair

In other Lafayette Parish news, volunteers are still needed for a special Serve Day scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Lafayette High School.

The event will run from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. to assist in packing and moving school materials. As students and staff prepare to move into a brand-new facility, t

Those with hand trucks or moving dollies are encouraged to bring them to help with moving boxes. Love Our Schools is aiming to recruit 300 volunteers for this effort.

Registration details can be found here.

In Your Parish: Lafayette High Serve Day

IBERIA PARISH

Residents in the City of Jeanerette should note a change regarding the regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen.

Originally scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m., the meeting has been moved to tonight at the same time and will take place inside City Hall.

The change was made to avoid a conflict with the Jeanerette High School graduation ceremony that occurred Monday evening.