In Your Parish Headlines: March 30, 2026

Lafayette Parish

Golfers can take to the greens today for the 20th annual Opelousas General Health System Foundation Golf Tournament. The event, held at the Wetlands Golf Course in Lafayette, begins at 8 a.m., with proceeds supporting local students pursuing careers in health care.

Lafayette Parish

Neighbors in Lafayette looking for employment have a chance to connect with local employers and learn about training opportunities at an event inside The Hub, formerly the Northgate Mall. The job fair runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Iberia Parish

The Louisiana Lao New Year Festival kicks off Friday in Broussard. The three-day celebration features more than 70 food and craft vendors, along with traditional music and dance performances. Festivities take place at the Buddhist Monastery grounds in the Lanexang Village neighborhood. Admission is free during the day, with ticketed events later in the afternoon.