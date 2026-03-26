In Your Parish Headlines: March 26, 2026

Vermilion Parish

A public meeting is set for today to discuss the Southwest Coastal Home Elevation Project. The meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Erath Public Library.

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority will be on hand to meet with residents in the library’s conference room.

Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Police Department is now accepting applications for its summer Citizens Academy. The program offers residents an inside look at the department and the role officers play in the criminal justice system.

Classes are set to begin in June. Those interested can apply by contacting the department via email.

Lafayette Parish

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is hosting a free pop-up dance workshop today featuring Cajun and Zydeco styles.

The event begins at 3 p.m. today on the Student Union patio next to Cypress Lake. Organizers say seasoned dancers will teach both beginners and experienced participants how to shuffle and spin.