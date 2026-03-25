In Your Parish Headlines: March 25, 2026

Lafayette Parish

Parents looking to enroll their children in a Lafayette Parish magnet academy are running out of time. Round two of the application process is now open, with remaining seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Families can apply online through the school district’s website.

Acadia Parish

Sheriff K.P. Gibson is hosting “Coffee with the Sheriff” this morning at PJ’s Grill in Crowley from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. The sheriff will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from the community.

If you miss the sheriff today, you’ll have another chance to hear from him at the State of the Parish event tomorrow morning in Crowley. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Opera House of the South.

Police jury and school board leaders will also provide updates on local growth and infrastructure. Tickets are available through the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.