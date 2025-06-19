In Your Parish Headlines: June 19, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, June 19, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

Today, Shadows-on-the-Teche is partnering with the Iberia African American Historical Society to host a special Juneteenth performance of Zebulon's Dream.

Prior to the performance, Pastor Zachary Mitchell, Sr., chairman of the Shadows Advisory Council, will conduct a libation ceremony inside the Shadows Visitor Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event is free to attend.

ACADIA PARISH

A Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for this morning, marking the rededication of the Bunche Library.

The Ladies Auxiliary of Court 75 of Our Mother of Mercy will kick off the free event at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the Rayne Historic Preservation Commission will provide a free tour of the historic Bernard-Bertrand House, including an exhibit showcasing African-American leaders from Rayne.

A full parish-by-parish list of Juneteenth events can be found here.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

South Louisiana Community College will host a career fair today.

Those interested in business, IT, technical studies, and STEM fields are invited to attend.

The event is set for 9 to 11 a.m. on the Lafayette campus, inside the Devalcourt Auditorium.