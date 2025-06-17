In Your Parish Headlines: June 17, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will be parked at the Abbeville Library this morning from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the Delcambre Library from 11 a.m. until noon.

Neighbors can find healthy foods at affordable prices at these locations.

For those unable to attend, the Vermilion Parish Library has a full schedule of mobile market visits happening throughout the month.

In Your Parish Headlines: Vermilion, June 17, 2025

IBERIA PARISH

The City of New Iberia is hosting a hiring event today for construction and wastewater laborers.

Attendees must be registered to vote and at least 18 years old.

Neighbors are asked to bring a valid driver's license, voter registration card, updated resume, and a high school diploma or GED certificate, if applicable.

The event is scheduled from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the American Job Center in New Iberia.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, June 17, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee is offering a free housing workshop today at the Downtown Convention Center.

The event, 40 Acres and a Mule, will focus on acquiring adjudicated property.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For those who cannot attend, SWLA has a variety of activities planned this month in honor of the Juneteenth holiday. A full list of events can be found here.