In Your Parish Headlines: June 16, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, June 16, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Residents of Lafayette Parish can take advantage of a variety of community resources today at APN Outreach Ministry, located at 315 Johnston Street.

The nonprofit organization invites neighbors to receive free food, haircuts, showers, clothes, and more during their weekly resource event. The outreach is held every Monday, providing essential services to those in need.

For more information, call 832-602-1901.

Free resources event

Meanwhile, drivers in Lafayette Parish should be aware of construction related to the Gisele Place bridge.

Work has officially begun to replace the existing timber span structure with a new concrete box culvert. Alongside this upgrade, the project includes drainage improvements and channel lining aimed at enhancing both safety and durability for road users.

The $900K project is funded through the Parish Road and Bridge Millage and is expected to be completed by early 2026.

Gisele Place Bridge Construction

ST. MARTIN PARISH

In St. Martin Parish, Cajun Coast Tourism is gearing up for the G.G. King Bass Tactix National Championship at Doiron's Landing in Morgan City.

More than 100 anglers from five different states are set to participate in the event, scheduled for June 19th to 21st.

Official practice fishing kicks off today and lasts until Wednesday.

Aspiring anglers will compete for $10,000 in prize money, while the first-place coach will receive $2,000. Additionally, organizers plan to distribute up to $100,000 in scholarship funds.