In Your Parish Headlines: July 8, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish residents are invited to the NUNU Arts and Culture Collective tonight to discuss Creole Urban Pop over a community potluck dinner with internationally acclaimed artist Maya Kamaty.

The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Town of Arnaudville, where Kamaty will share her music and vision for "Créolité" in the modern world.

Tomorrow, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a meet-and-greet with Kamaty, offering musicians, educators, and community leaders the opportunity to connect one-on-one and explore potential collaborations.

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish drivers should prepare for a road closure during their morning commute.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Waguespack Road in New Iberia will be fully closed to traffic due to a cross pipe replacement in the roadway.

The closure is expected to last until 3 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish residents have a chance to adopt a pet for free as the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center partners with the Bissell Pet Foundation to waive adoption fees through July 19, 2025.

Organizers say events like these are crucial in the effort to end pet homelessness.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.