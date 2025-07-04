In Your Parish Headlines: July 4, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, July 4, 2025.

EVANGELINE PARISH

The city of Ville Platte is inviting residents and visitors to join in the festivities for its Second Annual Independence Day Celebration. The event promises to be a delightful day filled with family fun, food and entertainment.

Kicking off Friday at 3 p.m., the celebration will take place at the Grand Pavilion on North Soileau Street. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including special events for kids, a fireworks show and live performances featuring local artists like Geno Delafose, Mike Broussard and Rusty Metoyer.

In Your Parish Headlines: Evangeline Parish, July 4, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH

The Fourth of July "Lake Jam" is set to take place Friday at Lake End Parkway in Morgan City from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event promises a festive atmosphere filled with music, food and entertainment for the whole family.

To ensure safe and efficient traffic flow following the celebrations, a Contra Flow Traffic Plan will be implemented beginning at 8:45 p.m., just before the scheduled fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Under the plan, traffic will flow south at the Lake End Park entrance, forming a double lane. Vehicles leaving Lake End Parkway will have the option to travel either east or west.

To facilitate the traffic changes, some roads will be temporarily closed, including Fig Street, Veterans Boulevard, and David Drive.

Morgan City police officers and firefighters will be on hand to direct traffic and ensure a smooth exit for all attendees. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the festivities while remaining aware of traffic adjustments following the event.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Mary Parish, July 4, 2025

VERMILION PARISH

The 89th Annual Erath Fourth of July Celebration is in full swing, featuring a fun run and exciting water fights between local fire departments Friday morning in downtown Erath.

This afternoon, the carnival will open its gates at 1 p.m., offering a variety of games and rides for attendees of all ages.

The celebration continues this evening with a parade scheduled to start at 5 p.m., showcasing the community's spirit and pride. Following the parade, live music will keep the festive atmosphere alive, culminating in a fireworks display that will light up the night sky at 9 p.m.