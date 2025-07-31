In Your Parish Headlines: July 31, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 31, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government is breaking ground on the Environmental Quality Convenience Center Thursday morning.

The four-acre facility will provide residents with a free, easy-access location to drop off household waste, recyclables and more.

The center will also serve as a hub for environmental quality events and outreach programs.

That groundbreaking ceremony is happening Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. at 400 Dugas Road.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, July 31, 2025

Also kicking off Thursday morning is the Affiliated Blind of Louisiana's food truck fundraiser.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Smoke Pit food truck will be selling pork steak sandwiches, hamburgers, sausage poboys, spicy chicken sandwiches, fried wings, french fries and more.

Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit ABL's Training Center and its mission to educate, support and mentor the visually impaired, blind and deafblind community.

You can show your support by stopping for a bite to eat at Affiliated Blind of Louisiana at 409 W. St. Mary Blvd.

IBERIA PARISH

According to the city of New Iberia's Facebook page, residents should expect to see road work happening on Apricot Street.

Officials ask that you be patient as contractors begin repair work throughout the city.

As the work continues, be on the lookout for notices of upcoming road closures or traffic disruptions.