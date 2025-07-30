In Your Parish Headlines: July 30, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The city of Scott announced that the Apollo Road Construction Project is now completed.

The projected affected the stretch of Apollo Road between its intersections with Cameron Street and Old Spanish Trail.

It included a full reconstruction, plus an extended turn lane and a new road overlay.

The road has been closed since late June to accommodate the project's work, but it's now fully open to through traffic.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, July 30, 2025

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Wednesday morning, the St. Landry Parish Police Department's Jr. Police Class cadets are graduating.

This special occasion marks the culmination of hard work, discipline and dedication demonstrated by these young cadets through their training.

Residents, local leaders, family members and supporters are invited to join in on the celebration by attending the graduation at 10 a.m. at the Yambilee Building.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Landry, July 30, 2025

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The boil advisory put in place Sunday for the entire city of St. Martinville has been lifted.

That advisory came into effect after utility crews had to turn off the water to the entire system to make repairs to a fire hydrant, but it has now been lifted, and residents may return to normal water usage.