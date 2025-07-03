In Your Parish Headlines: July 3, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 3, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

A new skate park is under construction in New Iberia, transforming the old pool at New Iberia City Park into a recreational space for the community.

Construction began in March, with crews actively working on a feature known as the "Gumbowl." The skate park is expected to be completed by mid to late summer, providing residents with a new destination for outdoor activities.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia Parish, July 3, 2025

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Seniors aged 55 and older in St. Landry Parish can receive assistance with home energy expenses this July through the Louisiana Housing Corporation’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Appointments are available for July 3 and 18. Interested seniors can secure a spot by calling 337-948-3651.

Officials advise that only 20 spots are available each day on a first-come, first-served basis, so prompt action is encouraged for those seeking assistance with energy costs.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Landry Parish, July 3, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The city of Youngsville is preparing for a festive Independence Day celebration Thursday night at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., residents can enjoy a variety of activities, including food trucks, a kids zone, a bubble bus and a fireworks show.

Live music will be provided by local favorites Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys, Colby Latiolais and Ambush, and Charley Rivers and Charley Cache.

The event is free to attend.