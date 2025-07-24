In Your Parish Headlines: July 24, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 24, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

Neighbors in Kaplan can take advantage of the Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market at the Kaplan Library this morning.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, will offer fresh produce and healthy foods at affordable prices, along with nutrition advice and recipes.

You can find a full schedule of Mobile Market events here.

ST. MARY PARISH

St. Mary Parish residents can enjoy a virtual magic show organized by the sheriff's office this evening.

Attendees will experience an illusionist performance by magician Rakin Malayath, accompanied by a live K-9 demonstration, and complimentary food and drinks.

The event will take place inside the West Saint Mary Civic Center in Baldwin, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

And for those looking for family-friendly fun this weekend, Jurassic Quest is returning to the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Tickets are available online for general admission, which includes access to exhibits, arts and crafts, and dinosaur shows. Children under two years old can enter for free.

The event kicks off tomorrow from noon to 6 p.m. and runs through the weekend.