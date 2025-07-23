In Your Parish Headlines: July 23, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville is currently collecting donations for a uniform drive, running until August 1st.

Residents are encouraged to contribute new or gently-worn uniforms, which will be distributed directly to local schools in the area.

Donations can be dropped off at Abbeville City Hall.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In Lafayette, there is a pressing need for assistance at the polls this election season. The Clerk of Court is offering training classes for new election commissioners.

Registered voters can attend one of six sessions scheduled for late July. Evening classes kick off at 5:30 p.m. today and tomorrow, as well as on July 30th and 31st. Morning sessions are available beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow and on July 31st.

Election commissioners are compensated $200 per election after completing the necessary training. Only registered Lafayette voters who have never served as commissioners are eligible for this opportunity.

Interested residents can contact the Election Department at 291-6368 for more details.

Additionally, neighbors are invited to celebrate the tradition of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns athletics, as six new members will be inducted into the Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony is set for September 5th at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale.