In Your Parish Headlines: July 22, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

Drivers in New Iberia should anticipate a road closure beginning at 8 a.m. today, as crews will be replacing a cross-pipe on Tech Lake Canal. During construction, no traffic will be permitted to pass through the area.

The closure is expected to remain in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Parish officials encourage drivers with any questions to reach out to the Public Works Department for further information.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, July 22, 2025

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Attention Entergy customers: A planned power outage is set to occur today, affecting several areas, including the City of Jennings and the Town of Lake Arthur.

The outage is scheduled for 7 a.m. until noon, impacting numerous streets as listed below.

In Your Parish Headlines: Jeff Davis, July 22, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Tickets are still available for Lafayette's first LEGO convention, the Lafayette Brick Convention, kicking off this weekend at the Blackham Coliseum. The two-day event will feature professional LEGO artists from across the country showcasing creations and meeting with fans.

Attendees can look forward to a Construction Zone, where thousands of LEGO bricks will be available for hands-on building experiences. Live builds will also provide opportunities for participants to watch and interact with artists.

For those interested in attending, tickets can be purchased here.