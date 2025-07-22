In Your Parish Headlines: July 22, 2025

ACADIANA, La. — Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
IBERIA PARISH
Drivers in New Iberia should anticipate a road closure beginning at 8 a.m. today, as crews will be replacing a cross-pipe on Tech Lake Canal. During construction, no traffic will be permitted to pass through the area.
The closure is expected to remain in effect until 3:30 p.m.
Parish officials encourage drivers with any questions to reach out to the Public Works Department for further information.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
Attention Entergy customers: A planned power outage is set to occur today, affecting several areas, including the City of Jennings and the Town of Lake Arthur.
The outage is scheduled for 7 a.m. until noon, impacting numerous streets as listed below.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Tickets are still available for Lafayette's first LEGO convention, the Lafayette Brick Convention, kicking off this weekend at the Blackham Coliseum. The two-day event will feature professional LEGO artists from across the country showcasing creations and meeting with fans.
Attendees can look forward to a Construction Zone, where thousands of LEGO bricks will be available for hands-on building experiences. Live builds will also provide opportunities for participants to watch and interact with artists.
For those interested in attending, tickets can be purchased here.