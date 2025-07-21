In Your Parish Headlines: July 21, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, July 21, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish School System is undergoing significant changes as the old Lafayette Middle School building transitions to become Lafayette Elementary. With less than a month until students return, preparations are underway to set up all classrooms.

To support this effort, Love Our Schools is organizing a Summer Serve Day today from 10 a.m. to noon, inviting community members to help move materials, organize spaces, and prepare classrooms for learning.

Volunteers are welcome to sign up in advance or walk up on the day of the event.

IBERIA PARISH

The Jeanerette City Council will hold a public meeting today, following the cancellation of the last session due to a lack of quorum.

The meeting will cover several agenda items, including the appointment of Matt Goulotta to the Planning and Zoning Commission Board and the introduction of an ordinance to revise open container regulations.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Entergy customers should be aware of a planned outage affecting parts of Lake Arthur.

Impacted areas include Sixth Street, Seventh Street, and Commercial Avenue.

The outage is scheduled to last from 7:30 a.m. until noon today.