In Your Parish Headlines: July 2, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville is rallying community support for students in need as it collects school supplies for J.H. Williams Middle School and Abbeville High School.

From now until August 1st, residents are encouraged to donate gently-worn uniforms, backpacks, and non-perishable food items.

Donations can be dropped off at Abbeville City Hall. Additionally, items can be brought to the upcoming Coffee Talk with Mayor and Guests event July 10th from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Starbucks on E. Veterans Memorial Dr.

In Your Parish Headlines: Vermilion, July 2, 2025

IBERIA PARISH

City officials in New Iberia are actively addressing drainage issues in the Summerfield Subdivision.

Two cleanouts are currently underway, following the acquisition of the necessary right-of-way to clean ditches that were previously maintained by the neighborhood's homeowners' association.

The city has also entered into a public-private partnership with local property owners and farmers to ensure that private drainage areas are cleared.

Engineers and surveyors are still on-site, assessing potential enhancements to the drainage system.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, July 2, 2025

ACROSS ACADIANA

For those looking for summer activities, the Check Out Louisiana State Parks Library Program is offering an opportunity for residents across Acadiana.

Neighbors holding a library card can now check out a free day pass to one of Louisiana's state parks or historic sites.

Participating libraries include those in Evangeline, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parishes. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can find more information on the program here.