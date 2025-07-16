In Your Parish Headlines: July 16, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish School Board is hosting a Parental Advocacy event today at the North Park Civic Center.

According to School Board officials, the event aims to provide families with resources to help students start the school year on the right foot.

The first 50 families, specifically housing authority residents, will receive a tablet and two years of free internet service. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win $250 for back-to-school supplies.

Activities kick off at 10:30 a.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In Lafayette, a 2nd Chance Job Fair is taking place at the Heymann Convention Center.

Event organizers say the job fair is open to the public, including individuals who are justice-involved or formerly incarcerated.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with companies currently hiring, as well as learn about available resources for themselves and their families.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

ACADIA PARISH

A Quilts of Valor ceremony will be held today in honor of seven local veterans from Rayne and Crowley.

According to organizers with WoodmenLife, the ceremony is set to take place at 2 p.m. at the Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center.

Veterans will receive handmade quilts, designed to offer comfort and support in recognition of their sacrifices and service to the country.