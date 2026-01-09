In Your Parish Headlines: January 9, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, January 9, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Bar Association will hold its annual Red Mass on Friday at noon inside the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Organizers say the celebration aims to invoke the Holy Spirit for peace and justice, and it dates back to the 13th century.

The court opening ceremony is at 2 p.m., and attendees can expect to see local judges, new members of the bar, as well as recognition and eulogies of past members of the local legal community.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, January 9, 2026

The Krewe of Rio will hold its king cake cutting and royalty toast on Friday to kick off the 2026 Mardi Gras season.

According to Krewe officials, the event honors the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night, marking the official start of the Mardi Gras season.

Activities are scheduled to begin shortly before 4 p.m. inside the Cajundome Convention Center. The Krewe of Rio's 21st annual ball takes place on Saturday.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, January 9, 2026

ACADIA PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank will be distributing non-perishable food items to families in need on Saturday at Abundant Life Church of Rayne.

New applicants should bring proof of monthly income, a driver's license, and a bill showing their home address. Existing applicants will need to bring their client cards to be stamped along with their driver's license, as maintained by organizers.

Pickup time is scheduled for 8 to 9:30 a.m.