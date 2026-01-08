In Your Parish Headlines: January 8, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, January 8, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Pop’s Poboy's will host a Giveback Night on Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m.

Fifteen percent of sales will benefit The Confidence Campaign, which provides educational and confidence-building workshops for girls across Acadiana, according to organizers.

Customers must mention The Confidence Campaign when ordering in person or by phone for the donation to apply.

And AMG Physical Rehabilitation will hold its grand opening on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Officials say the center will be the largest inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the area, serving patients who have had strokes, trauma, brain injuries, and more.

The new location can be found at 111 Republic Avenue.

VERMILION PARISH

Bulldog Boosters, the nonprofit athletic booster club for Vermilion Charter Academy, is hosting a jambalaya fundraiser to support student athletes.

Proceeds will benefit athletic programs, equipment, and student opportunities, according to organizers.

The last date to buy tickets is January 14, and the pick-up date is January 24.