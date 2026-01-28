In Your Parish Headlines: January 28, 2026

Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish Council will meet today to discuss transferring the Sugarcane Festival building to the City of New Iberia and address ongoing speed camera concerns.

Council members are scheduled to vote on transferring the Sugarcane Festival building and surrounding property to the city. The meeting will also include consideration of a resolution for the parish to take over school zone speed cameras on Daspit Road.

The cameras were previously operated by the city, but confusion over city-parish boundary lines created ongoing safety concerns.

The meeting will be held inside the New Iberia Courthouse, beginning at 6 p.m.

St. Landry Parish

The St. Landry Parish School Board will meet today to consider budget appropriations and policy revisions affecting special education and career technical programs.

Board members will discuss revisions to rules on cameras in special education classrooms and career technical education programs. The board will also consider appropriating more than $895,000 from the Department of Treasury for maintenance and biomedical equipment.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. inside the Supplementary Resource Center.

St. Mary Parish

The St. Mary Parish Council will meet today to discuss a resolution opposing carbon capture and sequestration in the parish, along with personnel manual amendments and board appointments.

Council members will consider a resolution opposing carbon capture and sequestration in the parish. The agenda also includes amendments to the personnel manual and collection fee enforcement at boat landings.

Members are expected to make appointments to several boards including fire protection and water and sewer commissions.

Activities kick off at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Courthouse.

