In Your Parish Headlines: January 21, 2026

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government will host a special community event today focused on how the city tells its story to the world.

The event, called "Brand Lafayette," is a 90-minute community working session bringing together local leaders and partners. The discussion takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. at the LITE Center.

CINEMA ON THE BAYOU

Meanwhile, the 21st annual Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival gets underway today, bringing more than 120 films to Acadiana. Many of the films are world and U.S. premieres.

The eight-day festival runs through the 28th with screenings at Cité des Arts in downtown Lafayette and St. Landry Cinema in Opelousas. More than 40 films are in French, a nod to south Louisiana's deep French roots.

The festival opens tonight with the U.S. premiere of "R. Roussil, From the Ground Up," a documentary exploring the life and work of influential Quebec sculptor Robert Roussil. Award-winning director Maxime-Claude L'Écuyer will be in attendance for a post-film Q-and-A and opening night reception.

Tickets and the full schedule are available at CinemaontheBayou.com.

VERMILION PARISH

The Vermilion Parish School Board meets today to conduct leadership elections and discuss major facility updates following hurricane damage.

Board members will elect a new president and vice president for 2026 and consider accepting phase one of restoring the hurricane-damaged central office complex.

The agenda also includes a report on cashless payment systems at sports events and adopting the 2026 to 2027 school calendar.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside the Charles Campbell Curriculum Annex Center in Abbeville.