In Your Parish Headlines: January 16, 2026

SAINT LANDRY PARISH

Saint Landry Parish is celebrating a major milestone as Hope for Opelousas officially broke ground on their new high school building within the downtown corridor.

The Opelousas Downtown Development District said the new facility will support student learning while serving as part of a revenue-generating initiative for the area.

The groundbreaking represents a significant investment in both education and downtown revitalization efforts for the community.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

A free community conversation about women's leadership and the fight for constitutional equality is scheduled for today in Lafayette Parish.

The event will screen "Ratified," an Independent Lens PBS documentary about the Equal Rights Amendment. The screening runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The documentary chronicles the century-long effort to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, featuring voices of women across generations. The event includes an opening reception and concludes with a community discussion led by the film's director.

EVANGELINE PARISH

The Evangeline Genealogy and Historical Society is hosting a special presentation this weekend about Pope Leo XIV and his connections to southwest Louisiana.

The event starts at 9:30 tomorrow morning at the Evangeline Parish Library in Ville Platte. Leading the program will be researcher Alex Lee, an active genealogist for over 15 years who has done extensive research on the pope.