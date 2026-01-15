In Your Parish Headlines: January 15, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, January 15, 2026.

IBERIA PARISH

The Jeanerette Police Department will host a public meeting today to gather community input on the upcoming Mardi Gras parade route.

Police Chief Terrance Moore said the meeting is designed to address concerns and answer questions from both neighbors and vendors affected by the parade.

The community meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Local leaders in Lafayette Parish will break ground today on a $3 million project to improve Prejean Road.

The work will repave the road from Gourmet Road to Sunflower Estates Lane. New storm drains will also be installed to help reduce flooding in the area.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jeff Davis Parish's fourth annual Special Olympics Louisiana event officially gets underway today inside the Jennings High School gymnasium.

Young athletes in pre-K through second grade will compete in a fun-filled, supportive environment.

The event will be held this morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.