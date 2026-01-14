In Your Parish Headlines: January 14, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

ST. MARY PARISH

The St. Mary Parish Council will address several major agenda items during today's meeting, including a vote on condemning a Highway 90 hotel.

Council members will vote on an ordinance to condemn the Plantation Inn Hotel on Highway 90. The ordinance describes the building as "dilapidated and dangerous to public welfare." If passed, the owner would have 60 days to demolish and remove the structure.

The council will also hold a public hearing calling for an election to decide on an amended home rule charter and discuss a $500,000 allocation for drainage and sewer improvements in Bayou Vista.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. inside the courthouse in Franklin.

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish Council meets today to address the potential transfer of the Sugarcane Festival building to the City of New Iberia.

Council members are set to introduce an ordinance declaring the Sugarcane Festival building and surrounding property as surplus. The move would officially transfer the building and all renovation responsibilities to the city.

The council will also discuss a resolution asking the parish to take over school zone speed cameras on Daspit Road due to ongoing safety concerns.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. inside the main courthouse in New Iberia.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Airport Commission meets today to discuss final acceptance of a new terminal project.

The commission will consider extending its construction management agreement and discuss the terminal's interior art program.

The meeting will be held inside the airport with doors opening at 5:30 this evening.