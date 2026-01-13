In Your Parish Headlines: January 13, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, January 13, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority is hosting a health care job fair today, bringing together managers from more than a dozen local health care businesses. Employers will be hiring for a variety of positions, including food service workers, direct service workers, lab technicians and nursing jobs at all levels. The job fair is being held at the Heymann Convention Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

ACADIA PARISH

In Acadia Parish, the Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market is making a stop today in Church Point. Hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank, the event offers fresh produce and healthy food options at low prices, along with access to additional community resources. The mobile market will be set up at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart from 10 a.m. to noon.

Students across Acadiana still have time to submit entries for a statewide poetry contest. The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, known as CODOFIL, is inviting students in first through 12th grades to write an original poem of up to 125 words inspired by Louisiana’s Francophone or Creolophone culture. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners. The submission deadline is Thursday.