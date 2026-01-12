In Your Parish Headlines: January 12, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, January 12, 2025.

ACADIA PARISH

The city of Rayne will host its first Frog Festival meeting of the year today, as organizers invite residents to get involved early in planning the event.

Anyone interested in participating in the festival or volunteering is encouraged to attend. The meeting will be held at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, with activities beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say the meeting will help kick off planning efforts for the popular annual event and provide opportunities for community members to contribute.

ST. MARY PARISH

Construction is underway on a new central branch office for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, a project officials say will modernize and consolidate law enforcement operations.

The facility is being built along Highway 90 West in Centerville and will bring the sheriff’s office’s criminal division under one roof. According to the sheriff’s office, it is the first facility in parish history designed specifically for modern law enforcement needs.

The building will house the criminal division, investigations, patrol operations and an evidence processing area. Officials say the project is expected to be completed later this year and will not require additional public tax funds.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

A new mural at Thomas Park in Lafayette Parish is now complete, adding a fresh artistic landmark to the popular recreation area.

Local artist Marc Fresh Art created the two-sided mural, which wraps around the recreation center near the skate park. Each side of the artwork tells a different story, reflecting the energy of the park and the spirit of Lafayette.

Community members are invited to visit Thomas Park to view the mural up close and experience the new addition firsthand.